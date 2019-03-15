Menu
RAISING FUNDS: Gympie clinic doctors Mat Ranaweera and Jeff Lee.
Two Gympie doctors braved the shave for worthy cause

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Mar 2019 2:05 PM
TWO Gympie doctors braved the shave on Wednesday to raise awareness and funds for Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

Dr Jeff Lee and Dr Mat Ranaweera shaved their heads raising more than $300 on Wednesday.

Gympie shave for a cure - Mat Ranaweera and Codie Winston
Dr Lee said he was doing it in memory of his wife's father who passed away from acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Gympie shave for a cure - Jeff Lee and Codie Winston
"It's devastating for the entire family because it's a debilitating condition with an end,” he said. "It reduces your life span and it's difficult for the family to find a way to get through it.”

Gympie shave for a cure - Megan Nicol, Leanne Visini, Liz O'neill, Lauren Ranaweera
It was Dr Lee's first shave and he said he would love to see more people take part in the cause.

"There is research going on but there can always be more,” he said.

Saturday World's Greatest Shave:

  • Empire Hotel from 6-8pm - participants will be shaving, cutting and colouring. All welcome.
  • Imaj for Hair located at Gympie Southside from midday - Southside Gympie Lions Club will be hosting the event with a sausage sizzle. Participants will be shaving and colouring.
