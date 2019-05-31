Two Gympie butchers strike gold at meat competition
TWO of Gympie's butchers have claimed a huge slice of the medals on offer at this year's Sunshine Coast regional meat competitions.
Shaw's Meats and Gympie Meathall took home a combined 11 medals at the event, including three of the top prizes of offer.
Shaw's pork sausages were named the best for the second year running, and Gympie Meathall's leg ham topped out in the on and off the bone categories.
Les Shaw said there was no secret ingredient to his business success, but two key elements were in play.
MORE GYMPIE BUSINESS NEWS
"We just use good ingredients and (staff) Megan (Bambling) and Ardy (Ninaus), they're just good at doing them.”
And the duo have the experience behind them.
"Megan's been with us for nearly 10 years now... and Ardy's been with us for two-and-a-half,” he said.
Gympie Meathall owner Ben Brown was thrilled with his two crowns.
He said "beginner's luck” may have played a part as this was his first year entering those categories.
And like Mr Shaw he said the prize belonged to the team he has with him.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it all myself” he said.
The gold winners now progress to the Queensland State Finals to be held at the Ekka.