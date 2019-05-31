Two Gympie butchers strike gold at meat competition

Megan Bambling of Shaw's Meats, whose pork sausages won gold at the Sunshine Coast regional meat competition.

Megan Bambling of Shaw's Meats, whose pork sausages won gold at the Sunshine Coast regional meat competition. Troy Jegers

TWO of Gympie's butchers have claimed a huge slice of the medals on offer at this year's Sunshine Coast regional meat competitions.

Shaw's Meats and Gympie Meathall took home a combined 11 medals at the event, including three of the top prizes of offer.

Shaw's pork sausages were named the best for the second year running, and Gympie Meathall's leg ham topped out in the on and off the bone categories.

A LEG UP ON THE COMPETITION: Gympie Meathalls' Ben Brown with his prize winning leg ham, which claimed gold for both on and off the bone categories. Troy Jegers

Les Shaw said there was no secret ingredient to his business success, but two key elements were in play.

MORE GYMPIE BUSINESS NEWS

"We just use good ingredients and (staff) Megan (Bambling) and Ardy (Ninaus), they're just good at doing them.”

And the duo have the experience behind them.

"Megan's been with us for nearly 10 years now... and Ardy's been with us for two-and-a-half,” he said.

Kevin Shaw, Len Shaw, Cassie Treichel, Megan Bambling with the awrad-winning sausages. Troy Jegers

Gympie Meathall owner Ben Brown was thrilled with his two crowns.

He said "beginner's luck” may have played a part as this was his first year entering those categories.

And like Mr Shaw he said the prize belonged to the team he has with him.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it all myself” he said.

The gold winners now progress to the Queensland State Finals to be held at the Ekka.