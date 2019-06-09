Menu
GOOMBOORIAN CRASHES: Ambulance officers had a busy late morning and early afternoon on Tin Can Bay Rd after two separate isngle vehicle crashes.
Two Goomboorian crashes in one day on Tin Can Bay Rd

Arthur Gorrie
by
9th Jun 2019 3:42 PM
GOOMBOORIAN was the scene of two separate single vehicle crashes on Tin Can Bay Rd today, the Queensland Ambulance Service has said.

A QAS spokesman said the first crash was reported as a single vehicle rollover at 10.42am.

Paramedics found one femal patient who was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital, the spokesman said.

Less than two hours later, at 12.03pm, , QAS received reports of a single truck crashing into a bus stop, also at Goomboorian.

"The patient suffered no injuries and declined transport,” the spokesman said.

