Two dogs, two cats and nowhere for this family to live

EVERYBODY has their own pet problem, but Gympie resident Bill Chalmers is worried the literal interpretation of the phrase could leave his family homeless.

Faced with a two-week deadline to move out of his seven-year rental, Mr Chalmers said finding a new home which catered to his furry extended family was impossible.

"Every place you go they're knocking you back because of animals," he said.

"They just don't want to know you."

The owner of two dogs and two cats, Mr Chalmers said while he was disappointed to have to leave his current rental he would be happy to move on if only he could find somewhere that would accept his family.

He said of four places they had wanted to look at, there had been four cancellations.

"I just don't know why we can't find one," Mr Chalmers said.

Frustrated that the notice to leave arrived just before the Christmas break, when many places closed for the holidays, his family's situation was made worse by a new deadline.

Because new tenants would be moving into their current residence, he said they had been told they now had two weeks to vacate or be taken to court.

"It's just so hard to get a place in that time," he said.

And he did not want to be forced to say goodbye to his loyal friends.

"Animals are part of your family," he said.

Gympie Regional Realty rentals department manager Debra Mason said that, unfortunately, for some rental owners pets can pose too high a risk.

"It can be very difficult for owners to commit to the amount of animals living at a property," she said.

"The wear and tear on the property that animals bring in is a big hurdle for owners to get over."