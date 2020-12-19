Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
News

Police fear arson after fire kills two people

by Sharon McGowan
19th Dec 2020 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have died in a suspicious fire in Melbourne's north.

Arson Squad detectives have launched an investigation after the pair was found dead in a home on Keats Ave in Kingsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the deadly fire about 3.40am, were FRV crews found the house well ablaze.

Thirty firefighters battled extinguish the flames, bringing the blaze under control in half an hour.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, it has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators, including an arson chemist, will probe the cause of the fire this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the blaze or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Two die in house fire in Melbourne's north

arson fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        Premium Content 23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        News The Gympie man with a history of hitting women, was convicted of six crimes and will spend Christmas in jail

        • 19th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        Premium Content Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        News House and land prices have both gone up significantly in the past five years, with...

        Petition against Gympie council’s law repeal cracks 26k

        Premium Content Petition against Gympie council’s law repeal cracks 26k

        News An online petition asking for the State Government to step in and stop a repeal of...

        IN MEMORY: 13 people we lost on Gympie roads this year

        Premium Content IN MEMORY: 13 people we lost on Gympie roads this year

        News We remember the 13 people who will not be coming home to spend Christmas with their...