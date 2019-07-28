Menu
Two people have been killed in car accidents in Queensland overnight.
News

Two dead, one injured in Queensland crashes

28th Jul 2019 7:43 AM
TWO people have died in separate road crashes in Queensland.

A man was killed after his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer on the Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie, in the state's southwest.

Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday night.

Just after midnight a car hit a parked vehicle in Goodna, southwest of Brisbane.

Police attended and the driver was given CPR but died at the scene.

A man is fighting for his life after his car smashed into a tree on a highway in Central Queensland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Dawson Highway, west of Biloela, just after 6pm last night.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was unconscious and trapped by the car's dashboard when paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Biloela Hospital by rescue helicopter.

