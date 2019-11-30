Menu
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Two dead in light aircraft crash

30th Nov 2019 1:57 PM

A tragedy is unfolding in the NSW Hunter Valley where two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed just after midday.

Emergency services were called to a property at Patterson St, Woodville, at about 12.20pm following reports of a plane crash.

"The bodies of two people were located at the scene and are yet to be formally identified," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au.

"Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. Inquiries are continuing."

 

