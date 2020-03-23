Menu
Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

