Two day before Gympie’s Target shuts its door

In 48 hours Gympie will no longer have a Target store, Country or otherwise.

Instead, it will have a much demanded and dreamt of Kmart, albeit the "Hub" variety which will fit into the current Target space.

A Gympie Kmart has long been called on by local shoppers, who over the years have voted in our poles to wanting it for the region more than any other store.

The Target store in Gympie in Goldfield's Plaza.

Gympie's Target Country has fallen victim to a nationwide closing sweep that parent company Wesfarmers announced last year that took in 167 Target stores across Australia.

Wesfarmers, which owns both Target and Kmart, confirmed the drastic restructure would take place within 12 months, although most action would occur in 2021.

Which brings us to February 6, 2021 when Target Country in Goldfields Plaza will close its doors permanently and be replaced with a K Hub.

When Gympie's K Hub will open is unclear and Wesfarmers have not revealed exactly what the Gympie store will look like.

More than 50 smaller format stores will pop up. Picture: Supplied

But stores in regional Victoria that have already been switched over to the smaller format stores have been stocked with homewares, clothing and children's items.

A company spokesman said of the 50 Target stores being converted to K Hubs things might look a little different when first opened.

"Things may look a little different to what you'd expect from a Kmart today," a company spokesman told news.com.au about one of the first converted stores.

"We've given the store a 'light touch' makeover for now, so that we're not inconveniencing the community with a long store closure.

"Our priority is getting the store up and running so that people still have access to the products they need.

"But keep an eye out; we have big plans to evolve the look and feel of this store over time."

The sites will focus on clothing, homeware and kids' items. Picture: Supplied

The company said customers will be able to shop the full Kmart and Target range online to be delivered to their homes or be given the option to click and collect at the K Hub sites.

It also said previous Target staff have been retained and will work in the new smaller format stores.

Target and Kmart have been contacted for comment about when the Gympie K Hub will open and what it will look like.