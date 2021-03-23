UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

The scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

The scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

UPDATE, 9.15AM TUESDAY: A 28-year-old man has died after a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro on Monday.

The Kalkie man was airlifted from the scene and taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

But police said the man had died overnight.

Initial investigations indicate about 9.30am on Monday, a Holden Commodore sedan and a Mitsubishi Outlander collided while travelling in opposite directions on the highway near Charnocks Rd.

A 21-year-old Roma woman was also airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A woman aged in her 40s, a passenger in the Outlander, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a significant leg injury.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations.

EARLIER: A crash at Tiaro that left three people seriously injured has followed a horror weekend on Queensland roads in which eight people lost their lives.

Two people remained in a critical condition on Monday night while a third suffered serious leg injuries in the crash on the Bruce Highway.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew one of the critically injured - a man aged in his 20s, to hospital after two vehicles reportedly collided head-on.

The scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

The chopper was one of two rescue aircraft called to the scene, just after 10am on Monday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and Queensland Government Air helicopters both landed on the highway, which had been closed by Queensland Police Service officers.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel were also in attendance.

The scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A woman, also aged in her 20s, was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Another woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The highway reopened on Monday afternoon after more than four hours.

Originally published as Two critical as Tiaro crash rounds out deadly days on roads