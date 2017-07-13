Two crashes, one involving two stubbies...

TWO CRASHES: Two very different crash cases in the Gympie court.

Link Rd crash

A YOUNG Tewantin driver who crashed at speed across the roundabout at the Bruce Hwy end of Mary Valley Link Rd has been fined in Gympie Magistrates Court.Dane Harry Tilling, 20, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on April 11.

The court was told Tilling had been driving at 100kmh on the road and entered the 60kmh zone without seeing the speed limit sign.

"About 100m from the roundabout, his passenger realised he was not going to stop,” police told the court on Monday.

Tilling's vehicle crashed through the roundabout and into an embankment on the other side, causing Tilling to hit his face on the dashboard and activating the car's air bags.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Tilling $750 but said he had taken no action on Tilling's licence, after hearing Tilling had since done a Roadcraft driver education course.

Two stubby case

A GOOMBOORIAN man has pleaded not guilty to drink driving after telling Gympie Magistrates Court he had already crashed his car when he consumed the drinks which put him over the limit.

Edward James Casper, 68, told the court he had crashed his car outside the Ross Creek Store on Tin Can Bay Rd on January 27.

"The car was written off. I had two stubbies in the car and I drank them before the police arrived,” Casper told the court.

"The ambulance took me to hospital. I was not driving and the car was written off.

"I wasn't going anywhere,” he told the court.

Magistrate Ross Woodford adjourned the case to August 28.