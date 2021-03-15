Two Coast men among 20 killed on Queensland roads

Jesse Carsburg was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pole at Noosa., while Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth.

Jesse Carsburg was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pole at Noosa., while Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth.

Two Fraser Coast men are among 20 motorcyclists killed so far this year.

The figure accounts for almost half of the Queensland road toll.

About the same time last year, six motorcyclists had lost their lives - with this year's motorcycle fatality toll about 117.4 per cent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth about 7.30am on January 16.

Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then on February 7, Jesse Carsburg was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pole at Noosa.

A police unit came across the crash, with Mr Carsburg pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been in the area looking for a motorcycle following reports of one being driven erratically.

Initial investigations indicated the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.

Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.

Motorcycle registrations in Queensland increased by 8922 in the eight months between April 30 and December 31 - almost as high as what was seen in the prior three years combined.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said there had been a "shocking start" to the year on Queensland roads as he appealed to every driver and rider to look out for themselves and others.

"Motorbikes can be fun, economical and safe, but unfortunately even the most well-protected rider, with the safest gear, is likely to come off second best if they crash," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're an experienced rider, returning to riding, or just starting out, it is essential you keep your wits about you and trust your instincts on the road."