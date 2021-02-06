Two children test positive for COVID-19

The Northern Territory has recorded two new cases of coronavirus at the Howard Springs quarantine facility.

NT health authorities on Saturday morning confirmed two children who arrive via a repatriation flight from New Delhi on February 4, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both kids are asymptomatic and are under the care of the AUSMAT team at the international wing of Howard Springs, officially known as the Centre for National Resilience.

If there’s a pandemic raging in your neighbourhood, who ya gonna call? AUSMAT. AUSMAT run the international wing of the Howard Springs quarantine facility. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL via NCA NewsWire

Since October 23, 3393 repatriated Australians have been housed at Howard Springs and a total of 64 COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

Anyone who tests positive in international quarantine is moved to a section of the facility equipped with a dedicated medical team.

The two new cases comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday revealed the capacity of Darwin's Howard Springs quarantine facility could be expanded and potentially doubled in a bid to bring home more Australians stranded overseas.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner confirmed discussions were underway, but indicated the NT would see if it could go beyond the current cap as "we emerge from the cyclone season".

The NT's official coronavirus caseload throughout the pandemic stands at 102.

