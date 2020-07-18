Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this year?

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...

        REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

        News One suburb’s 35 per cent rise in house prices not enough to move it outside bottom...

        More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        premium_icon More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        News Gympie in for some showers next week, and La Nina on track to deliver very active...