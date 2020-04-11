Menu
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

11th Apr 2020 10:41 AM

Two NSW men have been charged in separate incidents of allegedly spitting on police officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first incident took place on Friday afternoon in Ashcroft in southwest Sydney, with a 24-year-old man verbally abusing police after being told to move on from a carpark.

He then allegedly spat at a male police officer and mentioned coronavirus while being arrested. He has since been hit with a $5000 fine and charged.

The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

In the other incident, a female police officer was on Friday evening spat at by a 62-year-old man in Metford in the NSW Hunter. The man had approached officers as a 36-year-old man was being arrested over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

He has also been fined $5000 and charged with assault and resisting a police officer, and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

The younger man was also charged with punching a police officer in the head during his arrest.

