Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO GO: Hollywood celebrity Nathan Jones.
READY TO GO: Hollywood celebrity Nathan Jones.
News

Two celebrities headed to Gympie for charitable cause

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Feb 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WRESTLING: Hollywood celebrity Nathan Jones and television celebrity and New South Wales wrestler Niki Nitro are known for their toughness but will show their softer side when they head to Gympie in the name of charity.

Wide Bay Pro Wrestling will have a charity event next Saturday to raise funds for cerebral palsy.

"Harrison Pearce has cerebral palsy and is the number one fan of wrestler the Taxman. He has followed him everywhere to see him fight,” Wide Bay Pro Wrestling owner Anthony Romano said.

"Harrison's father Mike has been involved with Wide Bay Pro Wrestling for the last two years. Mike helped provide entertainment and arcade machines for our events.

"This was our way to give back to not just Harrison and his family but for anyone who has cerebral palsy.”

Wide Bay Pro Wrestling - television celebrity and New South Wales wrestler Niki Nitro.
Wide Bay Pro Wrestling - television celebrity and New South Wales wrestler Niki Nitro.

Upon hearing of the event was for charity Nitro and Jones could not say no.

"Cerebral palsy is close to their hearts and Jones lives locally in Gympie,” Romano said.

"Nitro, Jones and majority of the other wrestlers will do a meet and greet on the night with spectators.”

Romano said that Jones will have an impact on the night and Nitro will be in a must win fight.

"It will be revealed on the day what Jones will be doing at the event,” he said.

Wide Bay Pro Wrestling -
Wide Bay Pro Wrestling -

"Nitro will be competing for against an opponent from Queensland and it will be a must win because it is a qualifying match.

"Wide Bay Pro Wreslting will be entering Nitro into the State Cup tournament.”

The celebrities will not be the only ones entertaining, the Brute Force Title is going to be a difficult contest for the current champion.

"Gator (the current champion) will verse Nate Evans and verse John Crossfire in a triple threat match,” Romano said.

"It is going to be a tough contest because Gator will not need to be pinned for him to lose his title.”

The event will be held at Gympie South State School on February 9, with gates opening at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

charity gympie news gympie south state school gympie sport wrestling
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Queensland's best bowlers descend on Gympie

    premium_icon GALLERY: Queensland's best bowlers descend on Gympie

    News The Queensland Indoor Bowls Restricted Rinks competition did not disappoint with the best bowlers from across the country bringing fierce competition to Gympie.

    • 3rd Feb 2019 7:12 AM
    10 pics from Cooloola Coast BMX's first night of the season

    premium_icon 10 pics from Cooloola Coast BMX's first night of the season

    News See the riders who took to the track to start off the season.

    The 10 most Instagram worthy places in the Gympie region

    premium_icon The 10 most Instagram worthy places in the Gympie region

    News Did we make it on the list of Aussie's best?