Two celebrities headed to Gympie for charitable cause

WRESTLING: Hollywood celebrity Nathan Jones and television celebrity and New South Wales wrestler Niki Nitro are known for their toughness but will show their softer side when they head to Gympie in the name of charity.

Wide Bay Pro Wrestling will have a charity event next Saturday to raise funds for cerebral palsy.

"Harrison Pearce has cerebral palsy and is the number one fan of wrestler the Taxman. He has followed him everywhere to see him fight,” Wide Bay Pro Wrestling owner Anthony Romano said.

"Harrison's father Mike has been involved with Wide Bay Pro Wrestling for the last two years. Mike helped provide entertainment and arcade machines for our events.

"This was our way to give back to not just Harrison and his family but for anyone who has cerebral palsy.”

Upon hearing of the event was for charity Nitro and Jones could not say no.

"Cerebral palsy is close to their hearts and Jones lives locally in Gympie,” Romano said.

"Nitro, Jones and majority of the other wrestlers will do a meet and greet on the night with spectators.”

Romano said that Jones will have an impact on the night and Nitro will be in a must win fight.

"It will be revealed on the day what Jones will be doing at the event,” he said.

"Nitro will be competing for against an opponent from Queensland and it will be a must win because it is a qualifying match.

"Wide Bay Pro Wreslting will be entering Nitro into the State Cup tournament.”

The celebrities will not be the only ones entertaining, the Brute Force Title is going to be a difficult contest for the current champion.

"Gator (the current champion) will verse Nate Evans and verse John Crossfire in a triple threat match,” Romano said.

"It is going to be a tough contest because Gator will not need to be pinned for him to lose his title.”

The event will be held at Gympie South State School on February 9, with gates opening at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.