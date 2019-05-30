Menu
Two drivers appeared in Gympie court after being caught driving only days after their licenses were suspended.
Two drivers appeared in Gympie court after being caught driving only days after their licenses were suspended.
Two caught behind wheel only days after licenses cancelled

30th May 2019
TWO drivers have been stripped of their licence and fined after being caught behind the wheel within days of being disqualified.

Michael Conrad Kellenberger, 44, was picked up by police while driving on the Burnett Highway on March 20 despite his licence being disqualified four days earlier for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h.

The Caboolture man told Gympie Magistrates Court he was unaware his licence had been suspended.

He said a letter with that information could have arrived at his postal address, but he often worked away from home.

Gunalda's Travis James Taylor also told the court he was unaware of his disqualification when he was caught in Warwick 11 days after his licence was cancelled by SPER.

Asked by magistrate Graham Hillan if he had received a letter about the disqualification, Taylor said there may have been an issue with his address.

Mr Hillan told the 24-year-old missing mail did not absolve him of blame.

"If something's gone wrong the onus is on you to update your address,” he said.

Mr Hillan gave Kellenberger a $750 fine and Taylor one for $350. Both men pleaded guilty to their individual charges.

