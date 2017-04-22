UPDATE: Bruce Hwy clear after serious two car crash

Scenes from the crash just north of Curra this afternoon.

UPDATE 1.10pm: The Bruce Hwy is now clear following a high speed crash at Curra earlier this afternoon.

Traffic was held up as emergency services worked to pull the wreckage of the two vehicles apart.

One person was transported to Gympie Hospital with only minor injuries.

Scenes from the crash just north of Curra this afternoon. Jacob Carson

The notorious northbound stretch of the Bruce Highway has struck again with a two car crash north of the Matilda service station at Curra.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, one person was transported to Gympie hospital with only relatively minor injuries.

Emergency crews are still on scene with traffic slowed.

However, northbound and southbound lanes are still open.