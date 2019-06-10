Gatton crash: 'She was hanging over the seat, unresponsive'

MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid a major Gatton road following a two-vehicle crash.

UPDATE, 10:45am: A TODDLER has been taken to hospital in the back of a police vehicle with an off-duty paramedic following a two-vehicle crash in Gatton this morning.

A witness to the accident at the intersection of Mount Sylvia Road and Western Drive said he, along with several other business staff rushed to the scene where a lady had become stuck in her vehicle.

The driver's toddler was unresponsive in the back of the car.

"We found out there was a child in the car," the first witness said.

"I went to see if the child was okay, she was unresponsive and hanging over her car seat."

Bystanders checked the baby and removed her from the vehicle.

"We laid her on the pavement and another lady gave her mouth to mouth, then the baby started crying.

"It made me feel shi*less, I've got kids at home and my daughter is that age as well."

A second witness said they organised a policeman to take the off-duty paramedic and the baby to the Gatton Hospital.

"Unfortunately, there was other accidents and they (paramedics) were out everywhere else," the witness said.

"We re-assured mum, she was panicking because she was trapped in the car."

Bystanders said it took about 25 to 30 minutes to free the woman from the vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services Gatton station lieutenant Mark Luther said the crash was a "pretty hard hit" considering the impact and damage of the vehicles.

"On arrival we saw two vehicles had collided," Mr Luther said.

"There was a young child on the side of the road in the hands of bystanders, maintaining her airways and ensuring her vitals were okay.

Mr Luther said firefighters removed the door of the mum's vehicle, so paramedics had easier access.

"The child was taken to Gatton, but she might have to be transferred somewhere else," He said.

The mum was taken to Toowoomba hospital.

"Prior to this we had a truck roll-over at Plainland with a load of sorghum," he said.

"Then after that the two-vehicle minor accident due to that truck roll over."

EARLIER 9.10AM: MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid a major Gatton road following a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said Western Drive was closed at the intersection with Tenthill Creek Road following a two-vehicle crash.

"Avoid the area or expect delays," the police spokesperson said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three fire crews were on the way to the scene of the crash on Western Drive.

"We got the call at about 8.55am," she said.

"Three crews are on the way.

"There is a possible entrapment."

More to come.