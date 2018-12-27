Two car smash north of Gympie, delays expected

DELAYS EXPECTED: A two vehicle car crash on the Bruce Highway is causing possible delays for motorists.

A TWO- vehicle car crash on the Bruce Highway, near Bells Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

The incident occurred just after 12:45pm on the cnr of Bells Bridge and Purcell Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were involved.

"One patient is being treated for spinal precautions," the spokeswoman said.

"The second patient had no injuries, just a bit of shock."

It is not yet known whether one of the patients will be transported to Gympie Hospital or the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.