Two car smash north of Gympie, delays expected
A TWO- vehicle car crash on the Bruce Highway, near Bells Bridge is causing delays for motorists.
The incident occurred just after 12:45pm on the cnr of Bells Bridge and Purcell Rd.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were involved.
"One patient is being treated for spinal precautions," the spokeswoman said.
"The second patient had no injuries, just a bit of shock."
It is not yet known whether one of the patients will be transported to Gympie Hospital or the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.