Two people avoided serious injury in a crash at Glenwood.

A MAN in his 20s has reportedly been treated for minor burns from his airbag following a two car crash at Glenwood this morning.

Emergency services were called out to the accident ounear the service station on Arborten Rd about 8.45am.

One of the cars ended up down an embankment in the aftermath.

Glenwood crash Jacob Carson

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said two people were assessed on the scene.

The other patient was unhurt in the accident, and both declined transport to hospital.