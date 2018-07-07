Two hospitalised after crash blocks road

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after sustaining minor injuries during a two-car crash this morning.

Rebecca Singh

EARLIER: TWO cars have crashed near the intersection of Mulcahy Tce and Garrick St.

Emergency services including a police unit, two ambulances, and a fire engine are attending at time of writing.

One car appears to still have occupants inside as emergency services attempt to free them.

The second car sustained severe damage to its front-end but its occupants are no longer inside.

The street appears to be blocked for the moment.

This is a developing story. More as it happens.