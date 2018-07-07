Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two hospitalised after crash blocks road

Rebecca Singh
by and Staff Writer
7th Jul 2018 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after sustaining minor injuries during a two-car crash this morning.

Rebecca Singh

EARLIER: TWO cars have crashed near the intersection of Mulcahy Tce and Garrick St.

Emergency services including a police unit, two ambulances, and a fire engine are attending at time of writing.

One car appears to still have occupants inside as emergency services attempt to free them.

Rebecca Singh

The second car sustained severe damage to its front-end but its occupants are no longer inside.

The street appears to be blocked for the moment. 

This is a developing story. More as it happens.

ambulance crash qps two-car crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Cutest new addition is causing a buzz

    premium_icon REVEALED: Cutest new addition is causing a buzz

    News A NEW addition to Tin Can Bay's famous dolphin feeding institution is drawing crowds from across the region.

    Billion-dollar council asset could pave this town

    premium_icon Billion-dollar council asset could pave this town

    News 'Gympie council cannot continue to be the famous fence sitter.'

    Big story behind a little town up for sale

    premium_icon Big story behind a little town up for sale

    Offbeat A fascinating history from boom to bust and everything between.

    ONE YEAR ON: Principal reflects on Gympie school fire

    premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Principal reflects on Gympie school fire

    News It was a night One Mile principal Stuart Bell will never forget.

    Local Partners