Offices at the historic Fairymead Mill caught fire overnight
News

Two buildings destroyed by fire at Bundaberg's oldest mill

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
27th Feb 2019 8:38 AM
TWO offices at the Fairymead Mill have caught fire overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to calls of the buildings on fire off Fairymead Rd about 2.10am but the offices were already engulfed in flames when fireys arrived.

A QFES spokesman said four crews worked to suppress the fire and, although it was suppressed quite quickly, spent four hours completely extinguishing it.

Paramedics were on standby throughout the blaze but no patients required assessment.

Investigations are currently underway.

This isn't the first time a fire has broken out at the mill, in January 2015 a storage shed on the grounds was destroyed.

 

A fire destroyed a storage shed inside the grounds of Fairymead Mill during the early hours of Thursday morning January 22, 2015.
A fire destroyed a storage shed inside the grounds of Fairymead Mill during the early hours of Thursday morning January 22, 2015. Contributed

Established in 1882, the Fairymead Mill is the oldest mill in the city of Bundaberg, but shut it's doors in 2005 after 123 years of operating.

The land for the mill and surrounding farmland was acquired by the Brown brothers, Alfred and Arthur, in the early 1870s before being sold to the Young family, who built the mill.

The historic mill helped shape Queensland's sugar industry and is still one of Australia's largest cane farms today, according to the Queensland Government's Queensland Heritage register.

