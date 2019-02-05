Menu
Hughie Morton and Troy Mathieson have been missing since Monday.
Breaking

BREAKING: Two bodies found in stormwater drain

by Sam Bidey
5th Feb 2019 1:27 PM

TWO bodies, believed to be those of missing men Troy Mathieson and Hughie Morton have been discovered in a Townsville drain.

The men were last seen by police in the early hours of Sunday morning when the city's flood crisis was at its worst.

It is understood police were chasing the men from the scene of an alleged break and enter at the Dan Murphy's liquor store on Ross River Rd, Aitkenvale.

Police located the bodies once flood waters cleared across the city on Tuesday morning.

Crews are on site now near the Aitkenvale Library.

 

Missing in Townsville: Troy Mathieson, 23 from Palm Island.
Missing in Townsville: Hughie Morton, 21 from Aitkenvale.
Mr Mathieson, 23 and Mr Morton, 21, are both Palm Islanders.

Police contacted their families on Monday holding concerns for their safety and the pair were officially declared missing.

It comes as last night the Bulletin revealed the pair had been reported as missing from the vicinity of Dan Murphy's on Ross River Rd, Aitkenvale.

They were investigating whether the missing men were the same pair who ran away from officers responding to a break and enter at the Dan Murphy's store.

In the height of the floods, shortly before 3am, officers were called to the break and enter at the liquor store.

Kirwan Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said police responded to a call from security after three men were spotted on CCTV forcing their way through a roller door.

