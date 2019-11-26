Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travis Boak cleans up a loose ball in front of Max Duffy during the round-23 AFL match between Port Adelaide Power and the Fremantle Dockers on September 5, 2015. Picture: Ben Macmahon/AAP
Travis Boak cleans up a loose ball in front of Max Duffy during the round-23 AFL match between Port Adelaide Power and the Fremantle Dockers on September 5, 2015. Picture: Ben Macmahon/AAP
eXtra

Two Aussies vie for one of US college football's top prizes

by Peter Mitchell, AAP
26th Nov 2019 2:39 PM

AUSTRALIA'S growing domination of punting has continued with two former Aussie rules players vying for one of US college football's top prizes.

Max Duffy, a former Fremantle Docker in the AFL, and Dane Roy, who played for Bendigo in the VFL, will compete for the Ray Guy Award at the National College Football Awards in Atlanta on December 12.

Duffy punts for the University of Kentucky and Roy for the University of Houston.

"I've got to pinch myself," Roy told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

"I still can't believe it's happened."

The lone American nominated for the top punting prize is Syracuse University's Sterling Hofrichter.

Australian punters have won the coveted Ray Guy Award in five of the past six years and the honour has been a launching pad into the NFL.

The 200cm-tall Roy is a former ice cream salesman from Bunyip, Victoria who proved his massive boot by winning a longest kick competition at the 2015 AFL grand final with a 73m torpedo.

Former Sydney Swans junior Michael Dickson won the Ray Guy in 2017, was snapped up by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft and as a rookie sensation last year received All-Pro and Pro Bowl honours.

Perth's Mitch Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy in 2016 punting for the University of Utah and is now a member of the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Melbourne's Tom Hackett claimed the award in 2014 and 2015, also punting for the University of Utah, and Geelong's Tom Hornsey won it in 2013 for the University of Memphis.

Duffy and Roy also continue the stunning success of Prokick Australia.

The Melbourne-based punting academy run by Nathan Chapman and John Smith prepared Duffy, Roy, Dickson, Wishnowsky, Hackett, Hornsey and NFL players Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles), Jordan Berry (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Lachlan Edwards (New York Jets) for their US stints.

More Stories

afl dane roy fremantle dockers john smith prepared cameron johnston jordan berry lachlan edwards max duffy michael dickson mitch wishnowsky nathan chapman new york jets nfl philadelphia eagles pittsburgh steelers prokick australia ray guy award san francisco 49ers seattle seahawks tom hackett tom hornsey university of memphis university of utah vfl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        premium_icon The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        News A break down of what our councillors and managers were paid last year, including company cars and superannuation.

        ‘Inexcusable, monumental failure’ of Gympie council

        premium_icon ‘Inexcusable, monumental failure’ of Gympie council

        News Former Gympie councillor Ian Petersen slams the council financial performance as a...

        'Drug affected’ teen disrupts Gympie court

        premium_icon 'Drug affected’ teen disrupts Gympie court

        News A group of youths caused a scene out front of the Gympie courthouse

        'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer

        premium_icon 'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer...

        News A Gympie court has been told the man took a year to complete just 16 hours of a...