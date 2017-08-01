Two airlifts off Fraser Island

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has performed a double airlift off Fraser Island overnight, the first multi-passenger airlift performed in the 412 Bell helicopter now servicing the region.

Two patients - a man and a woman - were airlifted from Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island following separate incidents.

A Brisbane woman, aged 71, was airlifted after she suffered a suspected fractured wrist after tripping over a child.

A Logan man, aged 60, was also airlifted after he fainted and suffered suspected head trauma when he fell.

Both patients were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The upgraded helicopter provides a more comprehensive lifesaving service to the region with its ability to airlift multiple trauma patients.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.