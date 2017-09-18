Two airlifted in separate horse accidents

Two men were injured in separate horse riding accidents near Gympie on Sunday, at Widgee and Curra. Here, the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrives at the Widgee incident, with a paramedic and critical care unit. In picture below, the chopper arrives at the Curra accident scene.

TWO men have been seriously injured in separate Gympie region horse riding accidents on the weekend.

In the first accident, a man in his 50s or 60s suffered shoulder, neck and chest injuries when his horse rolled on him after a fall, at Widgee about 9.40am Sunday.

The second incident, at Harvey Siding Rd, Curra, involved a man who suffered a fractured leg after falling from his horse about 1.40pm.

In each case, the victim was transported by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The incident at Widgee involved a man who had been competing in a horse riding event.

He was treated on teh scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and was transported in a stable condition from a nearby oval.

A spokesman said the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team, including a critical care doctor, helped the QAS in treating the man's "numerous injuries” before he was airlifted.