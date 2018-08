Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway. Julia Whitwell

FIVE people have avoided serious injury after two 4WD vehicles crashed on the highway near Bauple this afternoon.

Police said that the crash happened about 12.09pm, and that one person was hurt while "getting out of the wreck".

One of the 4WDs was towing a caravan at the time

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said that two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and were being treated at the scene.