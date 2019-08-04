Menu
Twist in search for missing group

by Thomas Morgan
4th Aug 2019 9:19 AM
POLICE have confirmed that the body of a young boy found off Papua New Guinea does not belong to one of the five people missing off Torres Strait.

Papua New Guinean authorities yesterday informed Queensland Police that they had located a child's body near Old Mawatta Village.

Dauan Island in the Torres Strait. Searches for the missing family have been hampered by wild weather. Picture: Anna Rogers
A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning confirmed to The Courier-Mail that the body of a young boy found by PNG police was not one of the five group members that went missing on Wednesday.

Two men aged 22 and 44, two women both aged 21, and a nine-year-old boy were on board the seven-metre vessel, which failed to complete a trip from Seisia at the tip of Cape York to Dauan Island in the Torres Strait.

An extensive sea search led police to the empty boat on Thursday and a bag filled with life jackets on Saturday, but there has since been no sign of the five people.

The search continues.

