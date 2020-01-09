Menu
On their third visit to Sea Life in less than a month, Connor and Colby Hill, 4, got up close and personal with the new penguins after the twin brothers won a competition to name one of the penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon
Twins ‘obsessed’ with Sea Life’s adorable new addition

Amber Hooker
9th Jan 2020 10:46 AM | Updated: 2:27 PM
"PENGUIN-obsessed" twin brothers Colby Grey and Connor Blue Hill, 4, have formed a special bond with a new member of the Sea Life family.

The boys beat 300 others in a competition to name a baby blue penguin, and fittingly dubbed him "Bluey"; not for the colour or the connection to their name, but in reference to their favourite ABC cartoon blue heeler.

Connor and Colby Hill, 4 at Sea Life won a competition to name one of Sea Life’s new penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon
Part of their prize was to help feed Bluey, aged four months, and the rest of the Little Blue Penguins colony.

Others can enjoy this privilege once Bluey and his mates have settled into the Mooloolaba attraction.

Parents Anna-Kate and Marcus Hill said the family had visited the new enclosure three times since it opened in December 12.

Marcus said while his sons loved all sea creatures, they had well and truly become "penguin obsessed".

Bluey the penguin has the most vibrant plumage of all the penguins in Sea Life’s new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon
After crouching just centimetres from their new favourite animals, the boys' message was clear.

"I love penguins, they're so exciting," they shouted.

To see their faces light up was a highlight for the proud parents.

Members of the public will be allowed to feed the penguins at Sea Life once they have settled into their new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon
Bluey is a city slicker hailing from Sydney, but Sea Life's mammal manager Carla Haskell said the penguins came from across Australia including Sea World on the Gold Coast.

The enclosure has ocean-temperature water, about four-metres deep with underwater viewing.

Carla said Bluey and his mate Mr Brown were inseparable.

