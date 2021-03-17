Menu
Twin brothers became violent after starting an argument with a woman who had her dog inside a Gympie pub.
Twins fined for shoving security guard through pub fence

Kristen Camp
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
In a violent outburst over whether a woman should have her dog inside the Queenslander Hotel, two 27-year-old Gympie brothers pushed a security guard through a wooden fence and stole two bar runners.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday Simon Geoffrey Jeremy and Cory Douglas Jeremy were drinking at the Mary Street pub at 12:20am on February 21, when they got into an argument with a woman who had her dog inside.

The twins were asked to leave by a security guard due to the disturbance but they refused and became aggressive, saying they wouldn’t leave until the dog owner did.

Cory Jeremy then pushed the security guard into a wooden fence, knocking it down completely.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police found the twins around the corner on Reef St and searched Cory Jeremy.

“Police searched him and found two bar runners,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Defence solicitor Bradley told the court the brother had found the bar runners in the carpark and decided to take them.

“They obviously got a bit upset when being told to leave when they didn’t think there was a proper justification for doing so,” Mr Bradley said.

“They said there were signs everywhere saying no dogs allowed.”

Appearing together in the Gympie court, Cory Jeremy pleaded guilty to behaving in a disorderly manner, failing to leave and stealing two bar mats, while Simon Jeremy pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance and failing to leave.

Magistrate Kurt fined Cory Jeremy $400 and did not record a conviction against him, while Simon was fined $250 and convictions were recorded due to his history.

