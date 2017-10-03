Twilight tour offers a taste of Victory

TEAM EFFORT: Victory college students (back from left) Isabella Rodriquez, Jackson May and Lakota Barter and (front) Paige Sik and Harper Francis with principal Brett Costin.

FAMILIES looking to make an investment in their children's education are invited to Victory College on Friday, October 6 from 5-6.30pm when the college opens its doors for their annual Twilight Tour.

Parents will be able to see the college's quality educational and sporting facilities, meet the principal and key staff, and tour the kindy, prep, primary and secondary precincts.

A free barbecue will provide some dinnertime fare and Zinc FM will also be broadcasting live on the day.

Victory College principal Brett Costin said the college offers students a purposeful, Christian-based education where they are valued as individuals and given the right foundations to succeed beyond school.

"We encourage our students to think, to develop good character, to be resilient and to learn how to serve others. They will also grow to understand the importance of self-discipline and maintaining the high standards set by Victory staff,” he said.

"Parents choose the college for a number of reasons, with the most prominent being that they are inspired by the quality learning environment on offer - it's our well rounded offering.”

He said parents were also grateful for the value-adds the college provides including a broad range of after-school sports, a free after-school tuition service for students wanting to excel, a music program across the school and the subsidised bus service for students living outside of the Gympie township.

The college has four distinct zones with a safe and secure MyKindy for early learning, a Prep facility, Primary College and Secondary College.

Each zone has their own playground and undercover areas for lunch breaks, as well as accessible ovals.

The school also has a modern library and students benefit from technology including iPads, Macs and interactive whiteboards.

Victory College boasts a number of facilities unique to the school including the only hospitality and equestrian facilities at a Gympie School, a well-equipped science centre and a dual-court indoor sports stadium.

Families interested in attending the Twilight Tour should register at www.victorycollege.com.au.