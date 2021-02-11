Menu
A tense spat between a politician and a journalist on live TV has spawned hundreds of memes mocking the Liberal Party.
Politics

TV fight spawns anti-Liberal memes

by Phoebe Loomes
11th Feb 2021 2:20 PM

An ugly spat between a politician and a journalist has sparked hundreds of memes mocking the Liberal Party.

The bitter on-air fight began when ABC News Breakfast presenter Michael Rowland questioned Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt for attaching a Liberal Party logo to a government announcement about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

But Mr Hunt, who appeared to have come prepared, accused Rowland of "identifying with the left" after he asked the question.

"I know you have strong views … we predicted that you seem to be the most exercised of any person in the Australian media about this," Mr Hunt said.

"No, I don't - I'm asking why," Rowland replied.

An on-air spat between has sparked dozens of memes mocking the Liberal Party.
Mr Hunt defended the announcement, saying he was elected as a member of the Liberal Party. He also accused Rowland of "(identifying) with the left" and said he "should be open about that".

"I'm open about my origins … I'm bemused, but I did predict to people that Michael Rowland would spend 50 per cent of this interview on this topic."

Rowland said he found the assertion by the Health Minister "offensive".

The breakfast presenter, who posts prolifically on Twitter and has more than 103,000 followers, shared the exchange and quickly gathered support on the platform.

Dozens of memes went viral.
Comedian Dan Ilic thought it was a good opportunity for Labor.
Some of the memes were particularly dark in tone.

 

 

Twitter users didn't hold back.
Posts targeted the Liberal Party over their handling of the bushfire crisis.
Oh dear.
The memes mocked the Liberal Party's performance on environmental protection, the bushfire crisis, the Robodebt program, the Ruby Princess and national debt.

Rowland said in a Twitter post he doesn't "identify with the left".

"My job as an ABC journalist is to hold ALL sides of politics to account, as I was this morning."

He maintained the question to Mr Hunt was "simple".

 

