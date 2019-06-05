TV career beckons Gympie's Stay At Home Mum

GYMPIE'S "mumpreneur” Jody Allen is flying the flag for Gympie mothers on free to air television.

The founder of website Stay At Home Mum will be a regular contributor on Channel 10 lifestyle program Healthy Homes Australia.

The show is hosted by good friend Walt Collins and Dani Wales, former contestant on The Block and established renovator and interior designer.

It is shot in Melbourne and covers all sorts of home and lifestyle topics.

"I'll be called in on mum-related topics,” Jody said.

While she typically misses her family when she goes away, she can't deny the opportunity to have her hair and make-up done by professionals is an experience she relishes.

"It's nice to get away - it's really good. For all of my TV appearances they do full hair and makeup and we get to shoot in fancy homes that people have done up. It's really cool to see how the other half lives,” she said.

There was talk this time last year that Jody would be getting her own TV show offering parenting advice and topics that appeal to parents.

"They're still talking about it, and haven't ruled it out. Everything happens at the right time,” she said.

TV STAR: Jody Allen with Healthy Homes Australia hosts Dani Wales and Walt Collins on the show that will screen on Saturday.

The show, once it gets off the ground, will have Walt Collins as a co-host and is still being floated to the networks.

Jody said her appearance on Healthy Homes Australia is not her first, and is scheduled to run on Saturday on Channel 10 at 1.55pm.

In this episode, the second in the seventh season, Jody will cover her tips and tricks for dealing with head lice, and while the topic is less than glamorous, it is something that parents of school-aged children would find helpful.

While she's not a fan of the weather in Melbourne, and she's forced to spend time away from her family, Jody said getting 'glammed up' made it all worth it.

Another perk is she gets to pick her outfit from online retailer Boden - and gets to keep the dress.

"It's a different world. Normally, I'm dressed by Target.”