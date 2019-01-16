Menu
Green sea turtle rescued
Environment

Turtle's 'lucky escape' thanks to Coast divers

Ashley Carter
by
25th Jan 2019 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
A GROUP of Sunshine Coast divers have rescued a "distressed" green sea turtle after it was caught in fishing line off Moreton Island last week.

Michael Dickson was diving at Curtain Wrecks when his group was called over by a nearby fisherman, who had accidentally hooked an adult female green sea turtle.

"He was really distressed about it," Mr Dickson said.

A group of Sunshine Coast divers saved this green sea turtle after it was caught in fishing line off Moreton Bay last week.
A group of Sunshine Coast divers saved this green sea turtle after it was caught in fishing line off Moreton Bay last week. Michael Dickson

The turtle was reportedly panicking and jumping out of the water in the 20 minutes it was hooked.

Footage shows the diver coming to the turtle's aid, cutting it free from the fishing line and watching it swim away.

Mr Dickson said it was a successful release "without any need to touch the turtle".

Turtle hatchlings are already appearing on Sunshine Coast beaches, and the Sunshine Coast community is making sure the little ones have the best chance at a long life.

A 'clean-up for the hatchlings' event will be held on Saturday, February 2, to help make a safe pathway for the hundreds of baby turtles entering the ocean.

The clean-up will be held from 6-10am at various beaches across the Coast.

For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/1043143689222855.

Loggerhead hatchling.
Loggerhead hatchling. Simone Bosshard
