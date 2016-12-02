Turn up the care factor

THINGS are about to get very, very hot around here - and not in a good way.

While everyone knows by now the next five days are going to be like living in an oven, do we really know the effect it has on us?

Just like those of us who get "hangry” when it's been a while between bites (even if we don't admit it), I think there are those of us who also get "hotgry” (I know, that word is never going to catch on).

For at least the next five days everything will be extreme; clothes will stick to our backs, skin will sizzle, water will not quench and sleep will be broken.

It's the perfect concoction for feeling a bit tetchy with life.

So I'm proposing that we all be a bit gentle with each other during the next week, when temperaments may soar as high as temperatures.

But that is just the lighter side of things, there are also vulnerable people who will feel the extreme conditions even more, and may be in danger.

If you know of anyone who may suffer from medical conditions, or those that are at risk for any reason, take the time to check on them.

Pets also need to be on the radar and made as comfortable as possible.

Heat can kill and the results can be akin to a natural disaster; so let's look after each other and ourselves in this heatwave.