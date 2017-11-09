Turf Topics: The racing news around the region

WINNER: Mandolin Manni took out race one at Thabeban Racetrack in Bundaberg.

WINNER: Mandolin Manni took out race one at Thabeban Racetrack in Bundaberg.

GYMPIE-BASED owner and trainer, Cherie Vick went within a half length of a two-track winning double on Melbourne Cup Day.

Newcomer to her stable, Mr Meticulous won at Bundaberg and stablemate, Wild Element was beaten by a half length when second at Kumbia.

At Bundaberg, five-year-old Bradbury's Luck gelding, racing for the first time for Vick, finished strongly down the outside to overwhelm tiring leader, Master Denrho in the 1090m BM 55 to win, going away by 1 ½ lengths.

Women at the front

THE win supplied Chinchilla 4kg claiming apprentice, Shannyn Barlow, with her first win at her 15th race ride.

Ironically, Mr Meticulous shared a truck with Master Denrho on the Bundaberg trip as Cherie Vick took Wild Element to Kumbia.

In a now not unusual occurrence, female riders rode all five Bundaberg winners with apprentice Bridget Rooney recording a winning double while Kelly Gates and Katerina Aho also were successful.

Darryl Gardiner's successful run

LEADING country trainer, Darryl Gardiner won the main race, the 1090m Open with track specialist, Mah Baker ($5).

Resuming from a four-month break, Mah Baker (K Gates) defeated stablemtes All n Host (S Barlow) and $4 favourite, Humanise (M O'Brien).

The Gardiner stable saddled up five of the seven starters in the Open and they were the first five runners home.

Bundaberg trainer, William Melvin backed up Lago Delight five-year-old Mandolin Manni to win the 850m maiden after that galloper had been unplaced at Yeppoon three days earlier.

Mandolin Manni ($3.50, K Aho) finished well in the straight down the fast lane at Bundaberg - near the outside fence -to defeat first starter, Star Beats (M Cox) with the strong finishing Changeinthevalley (M Cox) third.

The Gardiner stable completed a winning double when Overload ($2.35 Fav., (B Rooney) ended a sequence of four successive thirds to win the 1212m Cl B beating home Davey (J. Hoopert) and Wujer (K Gates).

Another favourite saluted in the 1380m BM 60 in the shape of Street Cry five-year-old, Claim the Throne (B Rooney) for the Bundaberg trainer, Gary Clem. Claim the Throne defeated Eidsvold galloper, Better Idea (K. Gates), by almost 5 lengths with Brady'n'Me (S Barlow) third.

The Kumbia Cup

AT KUMBIA, this year's Dalby Cup winner, Zip to the Moon won the 1200m Kumbia Cup, narrowly defeating another Toowoomba-trained galloper in Sun Will Shine with Gud Onya third ahead of Craqiglea Deken, who carried 65.5.

The Cup win completed a winning double for trainer, Matt Kropp and jockey Gary Geran, who had earlier combined to win the 1200m Class 1 with odds-on favourite Okanagan Miss (3 f by Monashee Mountain), who beat Wild Element (H Phillips) and Sir Bam (S Apthorpe).

The 1000m maiden was won by Kumbia-trained Danish Diction (H Phillips), who defeated the Rex Lipp-trained equal favourite, La Mascara (G Geran) and Eldarion (L. McCoy).

Toowoomba-trained, Court Rules won the 900m Class B ridden by Leanne McCoy, beating Shelly's Dream and Anexpense.

Gympie Digger's Cup

THE $10,000 Digger's Cup will form the centrepiece of the next Gympie race meeting on November 25.

The Digger's Cup is a BM 60 over 1470m at the final race day for 2017 at the Gympie Racecourse.

Mt Perry will conduct their annual Mt Perry Cup meeting next weekend, November 18.

The $9,000 Cup is a BM 55 over 1400m.