Turf Topics: Spring racing is upon us

TOP RIDE: Clouds romps home to beat Unbowed in the feature race at the Gympie Turf Club. Tom Daunt

TURF TOPICS: Next month's Gympie Cup seems likely to produce a very close finish to the XXXX Gold Three Cups Challenge with the 1600m $20,000 Gympie Cup the third leg of the Challenge.

Clouds

South Burnett trainer, Lindsay Anderson holds the whip hand in the Challenge having won the first two legs with Clouds (RSL Cup) and Glenthorn Avenue (Muster Cup).

However he indicated that the grey galloper, Clouds, was a doubtful Gympie Cup contestant leaving Glenthorn Avenue the front runner.

Pat Duff and Unbowed

Trainer, Pat Duff, who won last year's Challenge with Fasta than Light, winner of both the Muster and Gympie Cup, has a live chance with Unbowed.

Unbowed was second to Clouds in the RSL Cup and a win in the Gympie Cup would put the Duff stable in strong contention for a second Three Cups Challenge win.

The Gympie Times Race Day

THE Gympie Spring Racing Season starts at the Gympie Turf Club on September 23 with the headline act being the Gympie Times Battlers Cup.

The GTC has produced a very attractive Gympie Cup program for Gympie Cup day on October 28 with three $10,000 restricted class races and a $14,000 QTIS Maiden rounding out the five race Cup card.

Trainers have also been set a challenge at the next Gympie race meeting on September 23.

This comprises getting horses fit enough to run in the marathon 2160m of the Gympie Times Battlers Cup, a $10,000 BM 55 event.

The Gympie Times Race Day also features the Topsy Bath Memorial race, a BM 50 over 1030m in memory of an outstanding Gympie horsewoman.

Well travelled Rockhampton trained galloper Changing Notes won last Saturday's Thangool Cup defeating Mackay Cup winner, Fastnet Flyer and Motorised.

Recent Gympie Muster Cup second placegetter and Gladstone Cup winner, Heroism came in fourth at Taroom.

The winner, a seven-year-old by Al Maher was recently second in Cairns and Mackay and scored in the $10,000 1600m cup by a half length.

Zip to the Moon

The Dalby Cup winner last Saturday, Zip to the Moon ($3 favourite) gave Toowoomba based trainer, Matt Kropp his fourth Dalby Cup on the track where he began his training career.

Ridden by 3kg claimer Hannah Phillips, Zip to the Moon won the $20,000 1400m Dalby Cup by a length from another Toowoomba galloper, Just as Loyal trained by former Gympie resident, Mark Callaghan.

The Pat Duff trained, Unbowed, made a game attempt to finish fourth in the 1400m Cup.

Gympie trained Wild Element ran up to his very consistent form for trainer Cherie Vick, with an unlucky head second in the 1200m Class 1, just failing to catch front runner, Mac's Gal from the Toowoomba stable of Ben Park.

Upcoming races

Night racing returns to the Sunshine Coast tonight with the first race to start at 7.05 pm and the last at 10.05pm. Nanango races this Saturday with their five races attracting 39 acceptors, Gympie's Kerry Munce has three engaged at Nanango whilst Bill Wormer has Nice Time in the 1200m maiden.

Gayndah races on October 14 whilst the Wondai Cup is set down for October 21. The Roy and Glennis Radunz Wondai Cup is a BM 65 over 1465m carrying total prizemoney of $8000 on the Wondai sand track.