Turf Topics: Racing towards Christmas

Logical Outcome (back), ridden by Emma Bell, finishes a close second to Eidsvold's Lucky Ticket, ridden by Lachlan Dodds.

Murray stable dominates

EIDSVOLD trainer Bob Murray scored a two-track double last Saturday when Better Idea won the Chinchilla Cup and his stablemate, Lucky Ticket was successful at Gladstone.

Better Idea - ridden by Jason Missen - completed a hat-trick of wins for the Murrays with his half-length victory over favourite, Agapantha, in the $15,000 Chinchilla Cup over 1400m on the grass track.

Better Idea (7g by Strada) showed his versatility with the former Victorian galloper coming off a win on the Bundaberg sand over 1380m at his previous outing after having won at Thangool over 1300m.

The three wins were the first for the Murray stable in 15 starts since Better Idea arrived in Eidsvold earlier this year.

The Gladstone win came for Lucky Ticket (4g by Tickets) who was successful in a BM 55 over1517m.

Both winners are raced by Bob's two sons. Lucky Tickets, who began his racing career in Victoria, won a Monto maiden in May at his third start for the Murray stable and subsequently won a Class B at Nanango and a 1400m BM 55 at Taroom before the Gladstone win.

Both of these gallopers will be likely participants at the Eidsvold Cup meeting on February 17.

Zupaone zooms home

ESK also raced last Saturday with heavyweight jockey, Paul Hamblin teaming up with Downs trainer, Pat Richardson to wind the 1750m BM 50.

The Zupaone five-year-old carried 62 kg to win narrowly from the $2.50 favourite, Stratalena (A. Spinks) for Kumbia trainer, Scott Pedron.

Toowoomba jockey, Kenji Yoshida won the 1200m maiden on favourite, Hold On (4m, show a Heart) but subsequently incurred a suspension due to a careless riding charge.

He was suspended for seven days for allowing his mount, Hold On, to shift out on the home bend, interfering with other runners.

Picnic at Deagon

STIRLING Hinchcliffe, the new Racing Minister and Member for Sandgate, has announced that the Deagon Picnic Raceday will be revived in 2018.

The Deagon Picnics are to be run on Sunday, July 8, 2018 after having been in abeyance for a couple of years. The feature race will by the Deagon Cup.

Deagon, which is in the Sandgate electorate, is an important training centre based on the Deagon Racecourse.

Minister Hinchcliffe has reportedly visited the Deagon course, taking in some barrier trials as well as interacting with Deagon-based trainers.

Country front

ALL is quiet on the country racing scene this weekend with no country racing this Saturday.

Warwick races on Boxing Day with a Magic Millions Country Cup qualifier the feature event at their TAB meeting on Tuesday, December 26.

Kilcoy has a TAB meeting on Friday, December 29 with country racing returning at Bell on Saturday, January 6.

The Gympie Turf Club does not race again until a March meeting in the new year.