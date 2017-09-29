Turf Topics: Get the gossip on the racing contenders

TITLE HOPEFUL: Wondai's Lindsay Anderson leads out Glenthorn Avenue, one of the leading chances to win the XXXX Gold Three Cups Challenge.

TURF TOPICS: This years Gympie Cup, on October 28, looms as the final showdown in the battle for the $5000 XXXX Gold Three Cups Challenge with three trainers and four horses in line to earn the prize.

The contender

Wondai trainer, Lindsay Anderson, has the two front runners with Clouds and Glenthorn Avenue each having won one of the cups.

Clouds took out the RSL Cup whilst Glenthorn Avenue won the Muster Cup to each earn 30 points in the challenge.

Last year's Challenge winner, trainer Pat Duff , is well positioned with RSL Cup runner up, Unbowed, on 10 points.

Unbowed raced well at Caloundra last Sunday when third in a 1400m BM75 finishing just 2 ½ lengths off the fast finishing Clouds who was fourth in the race.

Clouds was having his second run back from a break due to a virus which swept through the Anderson stable some weeks back.

As a restricted class galloper Lindsay Anderson indicated that Clouds may not contest the Gympie Cup but his stablemate, Glenthorn Avenue, who won the 1600m Muster Cup here last month, appears a leading contender for the Gympie Cup.

He resumed from a short break to be a fast finishing third in Gympie last Saturday in the 1030m Open - a distance short of his best.

Unbowed and Clouds appear likely to clash the week prior to the Gympie Cup in the Wondai Cup. This is a BM 65 over 1465m which Unbowed won by 6 ½ lengths last year.

The Gympie Cup carries total prizemoney of $20,000 for the 1600m event and forms part of a very attractive five race card which includes three restricted class races each of $10,000 plus a rich QTIS Maiden.

Gayndah races the week prior to Wondai on October 14 with a $9000 Open over 1400m the feature race.

There is no country racing in this area for the next couple of Saturdays. The Tara and Jundah cups are schedules for Oct 7.

Gympie Turf Club

Good to see GTC President Shane Gill paying a brief visit to last Saturday's Gympie races. Shane still has a fair way to go to complete a recovery from his recent serious medical dramas.

The disappointing field of only four starters in last Saturday's 2160m $10,000 Battler's Cup in Gympie may cause a re-think by the GTC Committee on the future of the race.

When revived the previous year, the Battler's Cup drew a field of 10 starters.

Admittedly there was some opposition to the race with a TAB meeting at Gatton featuring a 2000m race with TAB prizemoney of $12,000, which saw eight starters.

Races over middle distances of around 2000m are a rarity on country tracks with few trainers having horses trained for this type of journey.

It would thus appear that the $10,000 prizemoney might be better directed to a race over a shorter trip.

Perhaps the 1170m start, which is rarely used for a feature race, might be utilized for a Spring sprint Cup of $10,000.

Last Saturday's Topsy Bath Memorial is perhaps an event worthy of a boost in prizemoney.

With standard country prizemoney of $7000, last Saturday's Topsy Bath Memorial over 1030m, saw a very competitive race with 12 acceptors.