Dennis Kerr and Ron Tracey
News

Tuesday win for bowls players Dennis Kerr and Ron Tracey

Staff Reporter
21st Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Cooloola Coast Bowls Results for week end April 18

A glorious week for bowls. Who doesn’t love Autumn in this part of the world. The weather is fine, the days are warm and gone are the harsh winds. Gone are the masks and back to our ‘normal’ way of life. The only thing is the shorter daylight hours which can affect some of the championship games particularly when they are evenly matched. We had a great week of bowls with some new faces to give us a variety of play.

Tuesday Nominated Jackpot Pairs

We had a few people away for the holidays but we still managed a good turnout. The green is running well and getting over the deluge of rain of a couple of weeks ago. Well done to our volunteer workers for the good job they are doing.

The winners of the second round which were visitors for the day were Bob Siepen and Phil Bell.

The winners on the day were the ever consistent Dennis Kerr and Ron Tracey.

The jackpot is still running and will increase next week.

John INnes, Dorothy Pascoe and Laurie Richardson.
Thursday Mixed Social Bowls

Another full green saw the usual fun packed day with some very good bowling. Must the championship games coming up that has the got them all trying harder.

The winners were decided by the wheel result which was the lowest winning margin and they were Mary Lucas, Gaye Franks with Jill and George Falzon sharing a game.

Saturday

Scroungers today gave way to a green full of championship games. It was the turn of the Mixed Pairs with some very close games and some thrilling finishes. The spectators were very vociferous. They obviously had their favourites. Alas they all could not progress so we have another round this week so if you enjoy good bowling or just enjoy some atmosphere come down and join us. The Burger deal with a drink is still on and well worth the $15.

Sunday Mixed Social Bowls.

Another lovely day for bowling, but I think they just enjoyed the day as a whole because the weather was perfect. Again the lowest winning margin was the target and the team of Dorothy Pascoe, Laurie Richardson and John Innes ran out winners.

We are having a Mothers celebration lunch on May 9, Mothers Day. Book Early as spaces are limited. All the details are on our website or contact the Club.

There are a lot of happy faces on the green at the moment. Weather, restrictions being lifted and good bowling, what else can we ask for? Winning? No we cannot have everything!

Happy bowling and see you soon.

Gary Holyoak

