Tuck shop ladies, footy coaches the backbone of community

THANK YOU LADS: Gympie footy coaches of differing codes, John "Carty” Cartwright and Geoff "Haggis/Haigy” Haig.

THANK YOU LADS: Gympie footy coaches of differing codes, John "Carty” Cartwright and Geoff "Haggis/Haigy” Haig. LEEROY TODD

FROM the mums in our school tuckshops to the dads on the P&C and the rural fireys who leave their homes to risk life and limb saving our farms, livestock and lives, today we say thank you to our volunteers.

THANK YOU: File photo of former tuck-shop convenor Laura Schuls preparing sushi for student lunches at Widgee State School.

Today the focus of International Volunteer Day is not only to celebrate volunteerism in all its facets, but to highlight the role volunteers play in building resilient communities across the world.

Current estimates equate the global volunteer workforce to 109 million full-time workers. Thirty per cent of volunteering takes place formally through organisations, associations and groups and 70 per cent through informal engagement between individuals. Overall, 60% of the informal volunteers are women.

THANK YOU: (File photo) Chatsworth State School Pajama Day raising funds for a Cambodian Orphanage. Tuckshop PJ Ladies made Cambodia's staple of fried rice for sale at the tuck shop to raise funds to purchase books for the children at the orphanage. Tanya Easterby

These Aussies are the backbone of our nation but like the Velvety Spiral Pod Wattle and the Australian Prime Minister, they are an endangered species.

And it's people like me who are to blame.

People who work long hours, often more than five days a week, in paid jobs, whereas a generation ago they might have been stay at home or part-time, so there was time and energy left for volunteering.

So if, like David Attenborough, you are lucky enough to spot a volunteer in the wild today, thank them for being amazing.

Shout them a coffee.

Make them feel appreciated and special, because they are.