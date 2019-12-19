Tuck shop helper helps herself to cash

A GYMPIE West school volunteer stole $600 of tuck shop takings when she did the shop’s banking, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Carly Catherine Tinker, 43, of Lower Wonga, pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing from the school Parents and Citizens group on November 15.

Police told the court Tinker had been given $683.05 in cash, the week’s tuck shop takings, to deposit in the P and C bank account.

But Tinker had retained $600 or that and banked only $83.05.

She had covered this up by writing a “6” on account records, in front of the $83.05 she had actually banked.

She was fined $600 and ordered to pay another $600 in compensation to the P and C.