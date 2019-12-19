Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Lower Wonga mum has pleaded guilty to stealing tuck shop cash.
A Lower Wonga mum has pleaded guilty to stealing tuck shop cash.
News

Tuck shop helper helps herself to cash

Arthur Gorrie
19th Dec 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE West school volunteer stole $600 of tuck shop takings when she did the shop’s banking, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Carly Catherine Tinker, 43, of Lower Wonga, pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing from the school Parents and Citizens group on November 15.

Police told the court Tinker had been given $683.05 in cash, the week’s tuck shop takings, to deposit in the P and C bank account.

But Tinker had retained $600 or that and banked only $83.05.

She had covered this up by writing a “6” on account records, in front of the $83.05 she had actually banked.

She was fined $600 and ordered to pay another $600 in compensation to the P and C.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE COURT: Highway surprise and shopping rage

        premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: Highway surprise and shopping rage

        News A morning police breath check north of Goomeri left a Palmwoods man a long way from home.

        • 19th Dec 2019 7:33 AM
        $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie, generating jobs bonanza

        premium_icon $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie, generating jobs...

        News A wind farm worth up to $2b to be built near Gympie is set to create hundreds of...

        • 19th Dec 2019 7:27 AM
        Borumba water levels hit two-year low, cause restrictions

        premium_icon Borumba water levels hit two-year low, cause restrictions

        News Seqwater lists Borumba’s current capacity at 72.2 per cent on Thursday, already...

        IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime Another big day in court today with 52 people appearing in the Gympie Magistrates...