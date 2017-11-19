Menu
Truth flushed out on LNP 'donation'

Gympie's LNP branch has cleaned up confusion over a declared gift from the Gympie Show Society.
scott kovacevic
by

AN ALMOST $8000 'donation' to the LNP by the Gympie Show Society has been clarified as a tender to clean the toilets.

Show society president Graham Engeman said the $7780.30 was paid to the local LNP branch for its work at the show last year.

"This was a tender, open to all and sundry, and for which work a payment is made,” Mr Engeman said.

"The Show Society is apolitical and reflects the Gympie Regional community in working with all political groups to provide the best experience for the public, sponsors, exhibitors and animals/birds. The Show Society does not give donations and especially to political parties.”

BACK TO BASICS: Graeme Moore, Coral Ernst, Michele and Tony Perrett getting the basics right at Gympie Showground this year.
LNP candidate Tony Perrett said the contract had been a long-term commitment for the local party branch.

"The LNP has for as long as I can remember had the cleaning contract at the toilets,” he said.

"Our hard working members go out there and clean the toilets.”

Including the show tender, the local LNP branch has declared $24,530 in gifts since February 2016.

