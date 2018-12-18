Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
METH: The drug was more important than trust and friendship to one Cooloola Cove man.
METH: The drug was more important than trust and friendship to one Cooloola Cove man. Radspunk
News

Trust betrayed for meth, man admits in court

Arthur Gorrie
by
18th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COOLOOLA Cove man has admitted he betrayed the trust of a teenage fishing companion, stealing the youth's property and swapping it for drugs.

Blake Robert Brownlie, 24, pleaded guilty of stealing an Apple iPad on October 10 and failing to provide police with required identification details between then and October 18.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court Brownlie had met the 17-year-old a few days earlier while fishing.

Brownlie had visited his victim, who had gone inside briefly and left Brownlie with the iPad. When he came back outside both were gone.

"What you did was shocking,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told Brownlie.

"He gave you hospitality, including use of an iPad and you swapped it for some drugs..”

Brownlie's legal representative told the court Brownlie had been addicted to meth for four or five years.

Mr Callaghan fined Brownlie $500 and ordered restitution of $669.

cooloola cove gympie court gympie crime meth amphetamine
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Asbestos scare sparks evacuation of Gympie Library

    Asbestos scare sparks evacuation of Gympie Library

    Council News The suspected fibre was found while construction work was being done.

    Flames engulf car billowing smoke on Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Flames engulf car billowing smoke on Bruce Highway

    Breaking WATCH: Flames were seen under the bonnet before fire crews arrived

    Woman suffers back pain after Gympie region crash

    premium_icon Woman suffers back pain after Gympie region crash

    News The woman suffered back pain after the single vehicle crash today.

    REVEALED: Meet the five Gympie OP 1 students

    premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the five Gympie OP 1 students

    News Three of Gympie's five high schools claim top honour students.

    Local Partners