Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recent polls showed that the majority of Jewish people are Democrats
Recent polls showed that the majority of Jewish people are Democrats
Politics

Trump slams Jews who vote for Democrats

21st Aug 2019 8:50 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says any Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty".

Trump commented on Tuesday amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump has taken several steps favoured by Israel while the Muslim lawmakers are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

Trump calls Omar a "disaster" for Jews and says he didn't "buy" the tears Tlaib shed on Monday as she discussed the situation.

At Trump's urging, Israel last week blocked the pair from entering the country. Israel later agreed to a humanitarian visit for Tlaib to visit her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Tlaib declined.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Jews identify as Democrats.

More Stories

Show More
ilhan omar israel president trump

Top Stories

    BRRR: Just how cold was it in Gympie this morning?

    premium_icon BRRR: Just how cold was it in Gympie this morning?

    News Freezing conditions - literally - hit Gympie region

    'Absurd' Imbil forestry plan would decimate industry

    premium_icon 'Absurd' Imbil forestry plan would decimate industry

    News Gympie MP slams radical proposal to lock up 21,000ha of Imbil forest

    Gympie region neighbour feud ends in assault of 70-year-old

    premium_icon Gympie region neighbour feud ends in assault of 70-year-old

    News The dispute had been going on for up to two years.

    Mum’s agony over little Elenore’s short life

    premium_icon Mum’s agony over little Elenore’s short life

    News Little Elenore Lindsay had “a rough start” to her short life