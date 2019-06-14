Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Trump: Yet another supporter abandons ship

14th Jun 2019 8:09 AM

WHITE House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter. He said Sanders will be returning to her home state of Arkansas and has not immediately named a successor.

Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides, and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

Under her tenure, regular White House press briefings became a relic of the past. She has not held a formal briefing since March 11.

Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!" Trump said on Twitter.

There was no immediate information on who would replace Sanders.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's revealed that Ms Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

More Stories

editors picks sanders trump whitehouse

Top Stories

    New call for whale season shark net ban

    premium_icon New call for whale season shark net ban

    News Approach of whale migration prompts fresh calls for ban on shark nets

    Muster artist Renee Geyer on regrets and standing ovations

    premium_icon Muster artist Renee Geyer on regrets and standing ovations

    Music 'Everybody is a problem child at some point.'

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    Why Gympie is wrapped in heavy fog, when it will lift

    premium_icon Why Gympie is wrapped in heavy fog, when it will lift

    News BoM forecaster predicts when heavy fog will lift

    • 14th Jun 2019 8:26 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones