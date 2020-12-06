Trump on the road again as Biden delivers baffling gaffe

Four weeks after he was declared loser in a verdict he still refuses to accept, Donald Trump is holding an election-style rally for a run-off election that will dictate how Joe Biden governs.

It comes as incoming President Joe Biden told a nation which has lost 275,000 people to the coronavirus that if he has a disagreement with his VP Kamala Harris: "I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign."

Travelling to Valdosta, Georgia, Mr Trump joined a series of Republican heavyweights to stump for senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Crowds started gathering at the rural airport from early Saturday morning.

The special election on January 5 will determine whether Republicans hold the Senate after having lost the White House and with Democrats having held the House.

Republican senators currently comprise 52 of the 100 seats and if the Democrat candidates win and bring the balance to 50-50 then their party assumes control, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

Winning both houses would give an incoming Biden-Harris administration broad powers to enact a progressive agenda.

With so much at stake, the race has drawn record funding of more than US$300 million, as well as big names to the swing state, which has been called for Mr Biden but in which Mr Trump's team continues to lodge legal challenges.

Former president Barack Obama headlined a virtual get-out-the-vote rally, while Vice President Mike Pence held a rally ahead of Mr Trump's appearance at Valdosta airport at 7pm Saturday night (11am Sunday Sydney time).

And the race has also sparked drama among pro-Trumpers, with two controversial and outspoken lawyers spearheading a remarkable drive to convince Republican voters to not turn out for the Senate race as a "protest" against what they claim are rigged polls.

In other developments, incoming US president Joe Biden has shocked America by saying he would "develop some disease" if he had a disagreement with his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

This from the man who will lead a country which has lost 275,000 people to COVID-19.

He also jokingly vowed to "resign" if he ever has an argument with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The president-elect teased the idea of stepping down if he ever had a disagreement with Harris and quipped that he would have to "develop some disease" before doing so.

"Our philosophy of government is simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we're facing," Mr Biden said, according to The Sun.

"And when we disagree, we just - so far it's been just like when Barack and I did - it's in private. She'll say 'I think we should do A,B,C, or D.' And I'll say 'I like A, I don't like B and C' - and just go 'okay.'

"But like I told Barack: If I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement that we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign."

His comment was seen as incredibly insensitive in the US where 275,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

The president-elect made the comments when he was asked what would happen if he and his vice-president had a disagreement during a CNN interview.

However, his joke didn't appear to be very funny to Harris, who simply nodded quietly with a smile, apparently aware that her new boss had made yet another gaffe.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old campaign staffer for Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler died Friday morning in a highway crash just before Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the state to stump for Loeffler and fellow Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

Harrison Deal, a former intern for Perdue, was also a family friend of Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who described him in a statement as "the Kemp son and brother we never had."

The New York Post reported that Deal was killed on I-16 in Pooler, Georgia, outside Savannah, where Mr Pence spoke Friday afternoon local time. It's unclear if the young aide was performing campaign duties at the time of the accident.

Ms Loeffler and Mr Perdue face a January 5 run-off election against Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The outcome of the runoffs will dictate control of the Senate next year. Republicans will hold at least 50 seats in January, but if they lose both races, the Senate will be divided 50-50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will break ties.

