Trump is a true narcissist, threatened by any challenge

Letter to the Editor by E. Rowe

NARCISSISTS are legends in their own mind, always right, unable to act maturely to resolve conflicts.

In our society, often these personalities run huge corporations, striving for positions of power. in business and governments.

STITCHED UP: Gympie Best Dad Bod ‘a man amongst boys’

Trump is the stereotypical narcissist, denigrating the Democratic nomination of Kamala Harris as vice president in Biden’s team. The derogatory language he used to intimidate this talented lady of immigrant parents as “the meanest, horrible and disrespectful”, reveals Trump’s personality, character and immorality.

Gympie businessman charged with industrial manslaughter over worker’s death

Trump is threatened by any challenge to his authority, as a true narcissist. He knows the November election will rely on postal votes through the COVID pandemic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (Susan Walsh/AP)

He has a historical lack of respect for women, hates criticism and wants to win. Like Hitler’s rhetoric in Germany pre-WW2, slowly undermining the status of Jews and their perceived role in Germany’s defeat in WW1, Trump is preparing voters for a fake election outcome. By installing his own choice for Postmaster General, he claims postal votes won’t give a valid election outcome. Due to the reduction in funds he has withdrawn from the postal service per se, if the Democrats win, he will cry “wolf”! He will manipulate all systems which are unfavourable to his re-election.

Narcissistic Trump uses bullying to dominate, at the expense of all America. His toxic mouth belies his inherited social status. His irrational and unfounded comments about opponents as morally corrupt and untrustworthy, is the pot calling the kettle black. He is desperate in a time when the ratings show his imminent demise.

E. Rowe, Marcoola