Trump fires back at Obama over swine flu

Donald Trump on Sunday ripped the Obama administration's handling of the swine flu pandemic - after it was revealed that the former commander in chief called his successor's approach to the coronavirus crisis an "absolute chaotic disaster."

"We are getting great marks for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA," the US President said on Twitter Sunday morning.

"Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls - didn't have a clue!"

In a video chat with supporters Friday, Mr Obama criticised Mr Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

"It has been an absolute chaotic disaster," Mr Obama said, "when that mindset of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' ⁠ - when that mindset is operationalised in our government."

During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, 12,469 people died in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 78,799 Americans have died of the coronavirus so far.

In a series of tweets, the president also thanked Vice President Mike Pence for tweeting the number of medical supplies the Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed to Iowa.

"Under President @realDonaldTrump's decisive leadership, @fema has been able to deliver millions of supplies and PPE to the people of Iowa as we continue our whole-of-America response to the coronavirus," Mr Pence, who is heading up the White House coronavirus task force, tweeted on Friday.

And with California beginning to reopen parks, Mr Trump noted that his golf course is open for business.

Mr Obama calls Mr Trump coronavirus response an 'absolute chaotic disaster'

"So great to see our Country starting to open up again!" the president tweeted, linking to a posting from Trump Los Angeles.

"Game on! We are thrilled to announce the reopening of @trumpgolfla beginning Saturday May 9th! We look forward to welcoming you back Book your tee time now!," the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles tweeted on Friday.

California announced that it would begin opening parks, hiking trails, beaches and golf courses and urged people to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Trump also went after "Fake Journalists" and the Russia and Ukrainian investigations.

"When are the Fake Journalists, who received unwarranted Pulitzer Prizes for Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Scam, going to turn in their tarnished awards so they can be given to the real journalists who got it right. I'll give you the names, there are plenty of them!," he said.

Trump concluded by wishing "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!"

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Trump fires back at Obama